Car-hit kills pedestrian in Chitwan

Tilak Ram Rimal

CHITWAN: A person died after a car hit her in Khairahani Municipality-1 along the East-west Highway in Chitwan district on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Buddhimaya Darai (50) of Khairahani-2.

According to Chitwan District Police Office (DPO), the car (Ba 12 Cha 3177) headed in a westward direction hit Darai critically injuring her at Jyamire, at around 3:50 pm yesterday.

The injured woman died in the evening of the same day while in course of treatment at Bharatpur-based Chitwan Medical College.

Meanwhile, police have impounded the vehicle and detained its driver for further investigation into the case.

