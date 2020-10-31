Car-hit kills pedestrian in Chitwan

CHITWAN: A person died after a car hit her in Khairahani Municipality-1 along the East-west Highway in Chitwan district on Friday.
The deceased has been identified as Buddhimaya Darai (50) of Khairahani-2.
According to Chitwan District Police Office (DPO), the car (Ba 12 Cha 3177) headed in a westward direction hit Darai critically injuring her at Jyamire, at around 3:50 pm yesterday.
The injured woman died in the evening of the same day while in course of treatment at Bharatpur-based Chitwan Medical College.
Meanwhile, police have impounded the vehicle and detained its driver for further investigation into the case.
KATHMANDU: Had Covid-19 not been prevalent, people from around the world would have visited Bandipur, also known as 'Queen of Hills' in Tanahun district, during the 'Visit Nepal 2020' campaign. Nestled in the foothills, Bandipur is one of the oldest settlements of ethic Newari community. Tour Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. Till date,1,434,053 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, of wh Read More...
TULSIPUR: The Lumbini Province Police Office, Dang has initiated a campaign for prevention and minimisation of child marriage in the province. The Province Police has launched a 15-day campaign beginning today for minimizing under-age marriage, informed Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Raj K Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Friday reported 3,517 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 168,235. Of the total infections, 1,361 are females and 2,156 are males. In the last 24 hours, 1,888 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valle Read More...
BERLIN: Bayern Munich defender David Alaba's future at the European champions is in doubt, coach Hansi Flick said on Friday, with months-long contract talks having made no progress towards a new deal. The 28-year-old Austria international has been at Bayern since his youth days in 2008 and ha Read More...
BENGALURU: More than 44.94 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,178,943 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in Decemb Read More...
DUBAI: Jofra Archer has said he is counting down the days until he is finally free from the world of bio-secure bubbles he has been trapped in for the past few months. The England fast bowler is in a bubble in Dubai playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Rajasthan Royals franchise. Read More...
DHAKA/ISLAMABAD: Tens of thousands of Muslims protested in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Palestinian territories on Friday after killings in a French church prompted a vow from President Emmanuel Macron to stand firm against attacks on French values and freedom of belief. French Interior Minister Gera Read More...