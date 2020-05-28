Cases registered against two lockdown violators in Udayapur

Shyam Rai

Share Now:











GAIGHAT: Police have registered cases against two youths who were arrested on Tuesday for violating lockdown in Udayapur district.

The arrested have been identified as Surendra Gupta and Rakesh Sah, both in their 30s.

Lalpatta-based police post arrested the duo after they were found bringing two sacks of tobacco on two motorcycles (Sa 8 Oa 9623) and (Ba 4 Pa 8043) from Saptari district yesterday, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Bir Bahadur Budha Magar at the District Police Office (DPO).

Police in presence of Chief District Officer (CDO) registered the cases under Infectious Disease Act, 2020 (1964).

The local administration had vowed to take stringent action against lockdown violators in view of surging coronavirus cases in Bhulke area that was sealed on May 18. The administration, on Wednesday, eased movement in the sealed area.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook