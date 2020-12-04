Chakkajam in Attariya to protest Paudel’s arrest

Himalayan News Service

DHANGADI, DECEMBER 3

A chakkajam was staged in Attariya of Kailali today to protest the arrest of senior Nepali Congress leader Ramchandra Paudel.

Nepali Congress’ sister organisation Nepal Students Union Kailali Constituency-4 organised the strike.

Speaking at a corner meeting following the half-anhour strike, party leaders criticised the government for arresting a senior party leader.

Speaking at the meeting, Godawari Town Secretary Tej Khadka said Congress had to hit the street to protest the government’s high-handedness. “We can’t condemn enough the government action of arresting a leader who played an instrumental role in instituting democracy and republicanism in the country, that too just for inaugurating a bridge,” Khadka observed.

NSU Kailali Constituency 4 regional President Ganesh Shah said his party had to take to the street to protest the excesses of the government.

“As the anti-democracy character of the ruling party has put the entire policy, i.e. federalism, at risk, there is no option for us but to come together to protect the hard-earned gains,” Shah said.

