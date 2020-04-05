RAMJI RANA

LAMJUNG: Chame Rural Municipality of Manang, in cooperation with Nepal Army, Armed Police Force and Nepal Police, has distributed necessary health supplies and equipment to security personnel, prison authorities, and locals to maintain safety measures against Covid-19.

According to Chair of the rural municipality, Lokendra Ghale, four personal protection equipment (PPE), five units of sanitizers, 300 pieces of facemasks were distributed to District Police Office Manang, Armed Police Force troop number 32 Gulma Manang, and Nepal Army’s troop Gulma Manang each, and seven units of sanitizers to seven prisons.

Each person in Chame Rural Municipality-3, 4, and 5 were given three facemasks and one unit of sanitizer per person and were alerted about the vulnerability of the circumstances, informed Inspector of Armed Police Force troop number 32 Gulma Manang headquarter, Subhash Thapa.

He added that the distribution will proceed in remaining areas very soon.

