Chand-led CPN cadres arrested

Rautahat, March 21

Police today made public two leaders of the Netra Bikram Chand-led Communist Party of Nepal including the party’s Rautahat district in-charge, at a press conference on the premises of Area Police Office, Chandrapur.

Acting on a tip-off, police had nabbed the CPN’s district in-charge Man Kumar Rai, 39, and Kamal Gurung, 38, from Mahadevdanda Allajor of Chandrapur Municipality last night. They were held at 10:30pm, said DSP Hem Bahadur Shahi. Gurung is the Rautahat district chairman of the Youth Association affiliated with the Chand-led party.

DSP Shahi said the arrested were engaged in extorting money from businessmen by issuing threats, committing criminal activities and planting improvised explosive devices on the premises of government properties and buildings.

Police have seized a hand grenade, a pistol, two bullets, seven sets of mobile phone and some documents and books from them.

A version of this article appears in print on March 22, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

