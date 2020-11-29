‘Chandragadi airport to be upgraded as per new DPR’

JHAPA, NOVEMBER 28
Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Kumar Bhattarai today said upgradation of Chandragadi airport would be carried out as per the latest detailed project report.
Upon receiving a memo submitted by Save Chandragadi Airport Committee, Minister Bhattarai clarified that the northern part of the airport would be upgraded.
“ A detailed project report shows that building structures to the airport’s north part would cost less despite the protest from locals of the southern side,” Bhattarai added.
Meanwhile, a dispute has erupted between locals of the northern and southern sides over airport upgradation. Locals in the northern part demanded that work be started as per the DPR while locals from the other side warned of protest if work was started without consulting them.
A version of this article appears in print on November 29, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU: A Nepali national working in the Indian Army was killed in an attack in India's Kashmir on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Prem KC, who hailed from Beluwa in Tulsipur Sub-metropolitan City-9 of Dang district. Ward secretary of Tulsipur-9 Yem Narayan Sapkota confirmed KC's p Read More...
MEXICO CITY: El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras have brought criminal charges against more than 700 members of cross-border criminal organizations, primarily the MS-13 and 18th Street gangs, in a U.S.-assisted effort, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Friday. “The U.S. Department of Justice Read More...
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu Valley recorded the lowest temperature so far this season, on Saturday, as the temperature dropped to 4.5 degrees Celsius. "If the sky is clear at night, the temperature in the morning decreases and if it is cloudy at night, the temperature increases in the morning," Meteoro Read More...
KATHMANDU: Secretariat meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) took place today. The meeting, which began this afternoon, was conducted at the Prime Minister's official residence in Baluwatar, Kathmandu. According to the Prime Minister's press advisor Surya Thapa, party co-chair Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Saturday reported 1,380 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 230,723. Of the total cases, 546 are females while 834 are males. In the last 24 hours, 645 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley of Read More...
KATHMANDU: The three districts of Kathmandu Valley reported a total of 645 new cases of coronavirus infection on Saturday. Of the new cases, 285 are females and 360 are males. As many as 485 cases were recorded in Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 124 and 36 cases respec Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nineteen more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,454. Meanwhile, 1,380 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide coronavirus case count to 230,723. Over 1.4 million deaths from the diseas Read More...
GAIGHAT: A teenage boy died after he was hit by a tractor in Triyuga Municipality-15 of Udayapur district on Friday evening. The deceased has been identified as Hikmat Nepali (16), local resident of Huwas Dahar. The tractor (Sa 1 Ta 5797) belonging to Pabitra Construction hit Nepali who was di Read More...