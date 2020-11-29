‘Chandragadi airport to be upgraded as per new DPR’

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Share Now:











JHAPA, NOVEMBER 28

Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Kumar Bhattarai today said upgradation of Chandragadi airport would be carried out as per the latest detailed project report.

Upon receiving a memo submitted by Save Chandragadi Airport Committee, Minister Bhattarai clarified that the northern part of the airport would be upgraded.

“ A detailed project report shows that building structures to the airport’s north part would cost less despite the protest from locals of the southern side,” Bhattarai added.

Meanwhile, a dispute has erupted between locals of the northern and southern sides over airport upgradation. Locals in the northern part demanded that work be started as per the DPR while locals from the other side warned of protest if work was started without consulting them.

A version of this article appears in print on November 29, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook