Change in Nepal Airlines’ repatriation flight schedule

KATHMANDU: Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) has informed that certain changes have been made in the earlier fixed schedule of repatriation flights to bring Nepali citizens — who are stuck abroad due to the coronavirus crisis — home.
In a press release issued by the NAC today, the changes made in the earlier decided schedule have been notified.
The decision to bring about changes in flight schedule has been taken as the PCR reports of some of the passengers are still awaited, and due to other technical issues.
|Date
|Sector
|June 15, 2020
|Male, Malaysia
|June 16, 2020
|Dubai, Doha
|June 17, 2020
|Bangkok
|June 18, 2020
|Riyadh, Dubai
|June 19, 2020
|Narita, Kuwait
|June 20, 2020
|Malaysia, Doha
|June 21, 2020
|Dhaka, South Korea, Bahrain
|June 22, 2020
|Sidney, Bangkok
|June 23, 2020
|Narita, Male
|June 24, 2020
|Narita, Jeddah, Kuwait
|June 25, 2020
|Bahrain
|June 26, 2020
|Melbourne
|June 29, 2020
|Tel Aviv/ Cyprus, Jeddah
|June 30, 2020
|Cyprus
