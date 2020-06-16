Change in Nepal Airlines’ repatriation flight schedule

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) has informed that certain changes have been made in the earlier fixed schedule of repatriation flights to bring Nepali citizens — who are stuck abroad due to the coronavirus crisis — home.

In a press release issued by the NAC today, the changes made in the earlier decided schedule have been notified.

The decision to bring about changes in flight schedule has been taken as the PCR reports of some of the passengers are still awaited, and due to other technical issues.

Date Sector June 15, 2020 Male, Malaysia June 16, 2020 Dubai, Doha June 17, 2020 Bangkok June 18, 2020 Riyadh, Dubai June 19, 2020 Narita, Kuwait June 20, 2020 Malaysia, Doha June 21, 2020 Dhaka, South Korea, Bahrain June 22, 2020 Sidney, Bangkok June 23, 2020 Narita, Male June 24, 2020 Narita, Jeddah, Kuwait June 25, 2020 Bahrain June 26, 2020 Melbourne June 29, 2020 Tel Aviv/ Cyprus, Jeddah June 30, 2020 Cyprus

