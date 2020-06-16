Nepal | June 16, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Nepal > Change in Nepal Airlines' repatriation flight schedule

Change in Nepal Airlines’ repatriation flight schedule

Published: June 16, 2020 8:20 pm On: Nepal
THT Online
KATHMANDU: Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) has informed that certain changes have been made in the earlier fixed schedule of repatriation flights to bring Nepali citizens — who are stuck abroad due to the coronavirus crisis — home.

In a press release issued by the NAC today, the changes made in the earlier decided schedule have been notified.

The decision to bring about changes in flight schedule has been taken as the PCR reports of some of the passengers are still awaited, and due to other technical issues.

Date Sector
June 15, 2020 Male, Malaysia
June 16, 2020 Dubai, Doha
June 17, 2020 Bangkok
June 18, 2020 Riyadh, Dubai
June 19, 2020 Narita, Kuwait
June 20, 2020 Malaysia, Doha
June 21, 2020 Dhaka, South Korea, Bahrain
June 22, 2020 Sidney, Bangkok
June 23, 2020 Narita, Male
June 24, 2020 Narita, Jeddah, Kuwait
June 25, 2020 Bahrain
June 26, 2020 Melbourne
June 29, 2020 Tel Aviv/ Cyprus, Jeddah
June 30, 2020 Cyprus

 

