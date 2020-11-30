‘Change process of selecting projects’

RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI

BAGMATI, NOVEMBER 29

Chief Minister of Bagmati Province Dormani Poudel today said work on various projects could not move ahead smoothly due to serious flaws in the process of selecting projects.

In the first quarterly review of the current fiscal year of the Provincial Policy and Planning Commission of Bagmati Province and Provincial Development Problem Resolution Committee, Chief Minister Poudel mentioned that coordination among different tiers of government, ministries and other agencies was not adequate when it came to selecting projects and allocating budget due to a traditional mindset.

Saying that all the stakeholders were familiar with the problems, he stressed that they should contribute to change the traditional way of working.

The CM stated that Bagmati Province Government had carried out activities in all sectors including roads, bridges and health.

