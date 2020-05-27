Chaurjahari Incident: Body of a youth found after four days; two others still missing

Dinesh Kumar Shrestha

JAJARKOT: Police have recovered the body of a youth, who was reportedly missing in Bheri river for four days, following the Chaurjahari incident, from Kudu in Bheri-Municipality-13, on Wednesday.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kishore Kumar Shrestha at District Police Office, Jajarkot, a joint security team consisting of Nepal Police, Armed Police Force, Nepali Army, and locals retrieved the body of Lokendra Sunar near the under-construction bridge over Bheri River along the Mid-Hilly Highway, this afternoon.

With the recovery of the missing youth’s body, death toll from the incident has reached four. Three others — Nawaraj BK, Tikaram Sunar, and Ganesh Budha — died in the incident. Two more persons, Govinda Shahi and Sandeep BK are still missing.

Meanwhile, a team of divers from APF have been deployed to search for the missing after they failed to come in contact since Saturday, DSP Shrestha shared.

