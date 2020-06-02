Body of sixth person missing in Chaurjahari massacre found after 10 days

Dinesh Kumar Shrestha

JAJARKOT: The body of the sixth victim of Chaurjahari massacre, wherein Dalit youth Nawaraj Bk and his friends were attacked by the villagers in Rukum West ten days ago, was found today in the banks of Bheri River.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Jajarkot District Police Office, Kishore Kumar Shrestha, the body of Govinda Shahi, 17, was found some 22 kilometres away from the incident site near Khodakhola of Bheri River in Bheri Municipality-13.

Locals had spotted the submerged body in the river this afternoon before informing the police, DSP Shrestha added.

With the recovery of Govinda Shahi’s body the incident’s death toll has reached six. Bodies of other youths — Nawaraj BK, Tikaram Sunar, Ganesh Buda, Sandeep BK and Lokendra Sunar — have already been recovered from the river.

Nawaraj BK along with his friends had gone to Soti in Rukum West from Bheri Municipality in Jajarkot district to bring his girlfriend home for marriage.

However, upon reaching the girl’s hometown, the villagers attacked and chased the youths to a point of forcing them to jump into Bheri river, as the only means of escape. In the incident, six were killed, scores were injured.

Meanwhile, the victims’ families have filed a FIR against 20 people including the ward chair of Soti at the DPO after the incident.

