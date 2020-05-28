Chaurjahari Incident: Body of fifth youth found on Thursday; one still missing

Dinesh Kumar Shrestha

JAJARKOT: The body of the fifth victim of Chaurjahari incident, where Dalit youth Nawaraj BK and his friends were attacked by the villagers in Soti of Rukum West on Saturday, was found today in the banks of Bheri River.

With the recovery of Sandeep BK’s body from Kalabhir of Chinchu-Jajarkot road section in Jajarkot today, only one of the six friends that were either thrown it driven to dive in the Bheri, Govind Shahi, is still missing.

A team of divers from Armed Police Force in Shamshergunj and scores of trained personnel from Nepal Police, APF and Nepali Army, along with locals have mounted the search operation for the missing person, informed Jajarkot Chief District Officer, Janak Raj Pant.

The bodies of Nawaraj BK, Tikaram Sunar were found on Sunday while Ganesh Budha’s body was recovered on Monday. Lokendra Sunar was found, tied in ropes, dead, in Bheri River by an APF diver on Wednesday.

However, with the melting of the ice, the water in the Bheri River has swollen, making it difficult for the divers in their search for the missing, informed Sub Inspector of Armed Police Force Ramesh Thapa. According to Thapa, the waters have become muddy which has further increased the difficulty of search operation.

