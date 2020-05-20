Nepal | May 20, 2020

Chitwan to set up quarantine centres in all wards

Published: May 20, 2020
Rastriya Samachar Samiti
Chitwan, May 19

Local levels in Chitwan have decided to set up at least one quarantine facility in each ward.

A meeting of the District Disaster Management Committee decided to this effect keeping in mind the possibility of a large number of people returning to the district from abroad, including India.

It was shared at a meeting of chief administrative officers of the local levels that no local level except Madi Municipality had constructed the required number of quarantine facilities.

The DDMC meeting has agreed to set up quarantine facilities in all 98 wards of seven local levels in the district.

As per the information shared at the District Coordination Committee meeting, only seven of the 29 wards of Bharatpur Metropolitan City have managed quarantines. Quarantine centres have been managed only by wards 6, 9, 10,16, 26, 27 and 28. The metropolis office said work on setting up quarantine centres in all the wards had already started.

Ratnanagar Municipality has said it has managed only one quarantine centre. The municipality has 16 wards but it has set up quarantine facility only in Bakullahar Secondary School of Ward No 1.

