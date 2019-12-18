Cold wave hits life in mid-Tarai districts

Himalayan News Service

Rautahat/Siraha, December 17

Cold wave has started hitting life in the mid-tarai districts from this morning.

The mercury dropped as thick fog enveloped Siraha, Saptari, Dhanusha, Mahottari, Sarlahi, Rautahat, Bara and Parsa districts of Province 2 from early this morning.

The cold wave has mostly affected students, teachers, staffers and workers. Elderly citizens and children have been affected the most.

The movement of people has decreased in the market places due to the bone-biting cold and the people can be seen warming themselves around a fire.

A staffer in Rautahat District Administration Office, Ram Naresh Sah, said that notice had been issued requesting district dwellers not come out of their houses, to wear warm clothes and sit around the fire.

Chief District Officer Krishna Sah appealed to the people to stay warm. He said patients of pneumonia, asthma, cold, fever and high blood pressure have to be extra careful.

Shyam Kumar Mahato, a teacher at Golbazaar Municipality said that less number of children had attended schools due to the cold. He said many parents and guardians did not send their wards to schools as small children could not take care of themselves.

Rudal Sadaya, a worker at Golbazaar said he could not go to the work due to the cold wave. “I could not go to work for the last five days due to thick fog since early morning,” he said. Sadaya said that it was very difficult to run the family.

According to Siraha District Health Office, patients suffering from common cold, diarrhoea, and asthma among other cold-related diseases had increased in the health facilities.

