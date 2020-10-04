Company issues fake cheque in Rautahat

RAUTAHAT, OCTOBER 3
A construction company in Rautahat is learnt to have submitted a fake cheque for a mining contract of river products.
Sah Construction Service Malangawa’s proprietor Nagendra Sah had submitted a counterfeit check worth Rs 11.1 million to Phatuwa Bijayapur Municipality to obtain mining rights of river products such as boulders, gravel and sand, from the Lal Bakaiya River. “After our frequent approaches, he had finally given us a check, but it turned out that the check was a counterfeit,” said Mayor Gopal Prasad Yadav.
According to Mayor Yadav, the municipality is now preparing to sue the contractor for fraud. “The contractor’s act of giving us a check without enough deposit certainly amounts to an attempt to cause loss to the municipality. So we’re thinking of suing him,” he said. NCP (NCP) Town Committee Phatuwa Bijayapur Chairperson Ajaya Timalsina accused Mayor Yadav of colluding with the contractor. “The contractor kept mining river products for months. The mayor is now showing his intention to sue the contractor. There must be something shady,” Timalsina said.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on October 4, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
