Compensation recommended in murder of six youths in Rukum

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: The NHRC has ruled that the murders of six youths in Soti of Rukum district on May 23 were committed due to deeply-rooted caste discrimination and the government should have zero tolerance against such incidents.

The rights body asked all the three tiers of the government to carry out promotional programmes to eradicate caste discrimination. It urged the government to provide Rs 100,000 to the families of each of the six victims. The rights body also urged the government to conduct a thorough investigation into the deaths of four children – Noritram Dangi, Bimala KC, Bijaya KC and Gaurav Nepali of Triveni Rural Municipality in Rolpa district.

They were killed on April 29 when a bomb left by unknown persons exploded. The rights body recommended compensation of Rs 100,000 for the families of each of the four victims.

READ ALSO:

A version of this article appears in print on October 17, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook