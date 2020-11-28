Compilation of provincial acts released in Gandaki Province

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KASKI: Gandaki provincial government has released a compilation of laws passed by the provincial assembly so far in the form of a book.

Minister for Internal Affairs and Law Hari Bahadur Chuman released the book at a function held here on Friday. Since the formation of the Gandaki provincial assembly, 46 acts have been endorsed and the book compiles 44 of them.

On the occasion, Minister Chuman expressed the confidence that the book would help expand awareness about the laws at various levels of governance. Most of the laws essential for the province have been introduced while some are in the process of amendment, he said.

The compilation has been divided into four sections including internal administration, revenue, industry, and education.

