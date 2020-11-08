Construction of hydro projects delayed in Lamjung district

LAMJUNG, NOVEMBER 7
Power generation from Nyagdi and Dordi Khola hydropower projects has been delayed for five months due to the crisis created by coronavirus pandemic in Lamjung.
Nyagdi has the capacity to generate 30 megawatt while Dordi has 25 megawatt capacity. Deadline for power generation has been extended due to delay in supplying the hydro and electro-mechanical equipment following the pandemic. Delay had also been mainly attributed to failure to construct the transmission line for the projects, which are already in the final stage.
Chief Executive Officer Uttam Amatya of Nyagdi Hydropower Project said around 96 per cent construction work of the project had been completed till date.
The projects were expected to be completed within three years. Works on the projects had started three years ago. The project had reached an agreement with Nepal Electricity Authority to buy electricity at Rs 4.80 per unit in the rainy season and at Rs 8.80 in the winter.
Total construction cost of the projects has been estimated at Rs 6,042,800,000.
Everest Bank, Global IME, Himalayan Bank, Sunrise Bank and Hydro Electricity Investment and Development Company have invested in the projects. Around half-dozen hydro projects have been completed while one dozen are under construction in Lamjung.
A version of this article appears in print on November 08, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
