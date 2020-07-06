Coronavirus cases rising in Sudurpaschim

RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI

DHANGADI, JULY 5

In the past one week, Sudurpaschim Province has reported 1,393 new cases of coronavirus. According to the Health Division under the Social Development Ministry, the number of coronavirus positive cases reached 3,469 yesterday.

The infection rate is rising in Darchula, Kailali, Doti, Bajura, Dadeldhura, Baitadi, Kanchanpur, Accham and Bajhag districts.

Till date, Kaiali has the highest cases of coronavirus (916) followed by 554 in Achham, 514 in Doti, 400 in Kanchanpur, 390 in Bajura, 280 in Baitadi, 259 in Dadeldhura, 139 in Bajhang and 17 in Darchula.

Kailali has probably reported the highest number of cases across the country.

Similarly, seven people have succumbed to the virus so far in the province while 586 have recovered from the disease. Till yesterday, 22,147 persons had undergone PCR test in the province.

It is said the infection risk has further increased with the government decision to ease the lockdown.

People ranging between the age 20 and 29 have been hit hard by the virus. So far 1,537 persons between 20 and 29 years of age have been infected, as per the data maintained by the Health Directorate, Dipayal.

