Coronavirus cases rising in Sudurpaschim

DHANGADI, JULY 5
In the past one week, Sudurpaschim Province has reported 1,393 new cases of coronavirus. According to the Health Division under the Social Development Ministry, the number of coronavirus positive cases reached 3,469 yesterday.
The infection rate is rising in Darchula, Kailali, Doti, Bajura, Dadeldhura, Baitadi, Kanchanpur, Accham and Bajhag districts.
Till date, Kaiali has the highest cases of coronavirus (916) followed by 554 in Achham, 514 in Doti, 400 in Kanchanpur, 390 in Bajura, 280 in Baitadi, 259 in Dadeldhura, 139 in Bajhang and 17 in Darchula.
Kailali has probably reported the highest number of cases across the country.
Similarly, seven people have succumbed to the virus so far in the province while 586 have recovered from the disease. Till yesterday, 22,147 persons had undergone PCR test in the province.
It is said the infection risk has further increased with the government decision to ease the lockdown.
People ranging between the age 20 and 29 have been hit hard by the virus. So far 1,537 persons between 20 and 29 years of age have been infected, as per the data maintained by the Health Directorate, Dipayal.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 6, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
DHANKUTA, JULY 4 Even after the completion of construction work of Banjhakri Park months before the deadline, its scheduled inauguration couldn’t take place yesterday due to a dispute between the provincial and local government over the right to inaugurate the park in Dhankuta’s Mahalaxmi Mun Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 4 The Nepal Stock Exchange (Nepse) reopened fully for the first time after the lockdown was imposed on June 29 and in volatile trading till July 2, the benchmark index surged by 4.54 per cent or 54.53 points. After the trading in the sole secondary market was suspended followin Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 4 Under the government’s evacuation schedule, a total of 1,082 migrant workers were repatriated today from five destinations. A total of seven flights were conducted today. Of them, Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) conducted three flights and Himalaya Airlines conducted two f Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 4 Bullion price in the domestic market declined in the trading week between June 28 and July 3. According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association (FeNeGoSiDA), gold was traded at Rs 91,300 per tola on Sunday and it remained constant on Monday. On Tuesd Read More...
The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Saturday, with the total rising by 212,326 in 24 hours. The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil and India, according to a daily report here The previous WHO record for new cases was 189,077 Read More...
TEXAS: The Non-resident Nepalis Association (NRNA) has forged a partnership with the International Labour Organization (ILO) to help Nepali workers stranded in different parts of the globe due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Accordingly, the NRNA has received a financial assistance of 424,310 US dollar Read More...
BALTIMORE: Baltimore protesters pulled down a statue of Christopher Columbus and threw it into the city's Inner Harbor on Saturday night. Demonstrators used ropes to topple the monument near the Little Italy neighborhood, news outlets reported. Protesters mobilized by the death of George Floyd Read More...
KATHMANDU: Ruling Nepali Communist Party (NCP)'s co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal and senior leaders Jhalanath Khanal and Madhav Kumar Nepal met with President Bidya Devi Bhandari in Shital Niwas on Sunday morning. They reached the Presidential residence in Maharajgunj at around 11:00 am today. The Read More...