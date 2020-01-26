Coronavirus fear grips tourism sector

Himalayan News Service

Pokhara, January 25

Recent coronavirus outbreak in China has alarmed the tourism sector in Pokhara, which is apprehensive about decline in the number of tourists visiting the scenic city.

“The virus has already entered Nepal and could spread further. It could render a serious blow to the tourism industry, among other sectors. Therefore, we need to take strong measures against the disease,” said Western Regional Hotel Association Chairperson Bikal Tulachan.

He said health check-up desks for foreigners should be set up not only at the airports but also along the Nepal-India border.

According to Trekking Agencies Association of Nepal, Western Regional Association Pokhara Chairperson Hari Bhujel, tourists have already started cancelling hotel bookings.

“People may not believe us, but the virus scare has already had its effect on the tourism industry, which, by the same token, is likely to affect the government’s Visit Nepal 2020 programme as well. Therefore, the government must be serious not to let the virus spread,” he said.

The outbreak first seen in Chinese Wuhan city has already been seen in Nepal as well.

The health ministry, held a press conference yesterday and informed about the first coronavirus case in Nepal in a 35-year-old youth.

