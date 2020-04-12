COVID-19 cases remain static

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, April 11

No new coronavirus case has been reported since April 4 when three positive cases were reported, including one case of local transmission.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population Bikas Devkota said at the daily press briefing today that the condition of eight COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment in three hospitals was normal.

The COVID-19 patient, who contracted the disease in China, underwent treatment at Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital, Teku, and fully recovered in January.

Laboratories have tested 4,426 samples as of today. Within last 24 hours, 897 tests were conducted, of which 742 tests were conducted by laboratories outside Kathmandu. Devkota said laboratories were conducting 700 to 800 tests every day since the government set up laboratories outside Kathmandu valley to ramp up testing across the country.

Fifteen people are undergoing treatment in isolation wards of hospitals in Kathmandu and 67 people in hospitals outside Kathmandu. As many as 8,082 people are in quarantine across the country.

