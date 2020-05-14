COVID-19 count increases to 246 with one new case identified

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: The nationwide tally of COVID-19 increases to 246 with one new case identified, informed the Ministry of Health and Population.

The new case was confirmed through a PCR test conducted at the laboratory of Bharatpur Hospital in Chitwan district.

A 49-year-old male from Devchuli Municipality-12 in Nawalparasi (Bardaghat Susta East) has been detected with the novel virus.

According to current information, the infected person has come in contact with health workers.

Only earlier today, a 32-year-old male from Kathmandu and a 6-year-old girl from Kapilvastu were confirmed to have contracted the contagion, taking the count to 245.

READ ALSO:

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook