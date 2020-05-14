Ministry of Health corrects total COVID-19 cases as 245

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population shared that total COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 245 and not 250.

In its earlier notice, the Ministry had informed the public that total cases of coronavirus infection had reached 250.

However, issuing another notice, the Ministry stated that due to some technical glitch, five extra cases that were already confirmed before were re-reported.

According to the early morning release, in addition to yesterday’s COVID-19 tally that stood at 243, a 32-year-old male from Kathmandu and a 6-year-old girl from Kapilvastu have been newly infected, taking the count to 245.

