Covid-19 death toll crosses 1000-mark with 20 fatalities reported Tuesday

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s death toll from Covid-19 crossed the 1,000 mark on Tuesday with 20 new deaths in the past 24 hours taking the toll to 1,004.

3,114 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide coronavirus cases count to 179,614.

Over 1.2 million deaths from the disease have been reported worldwide while the global case tally is recorded over 47 million.

On Monday, 24 Covid-19 fatalities had been recorded which took the death tally to 984.

