Nepal’s Covid-19 tally reaches 179,614 with 3,114 new cases on Tuesday

KATHMANDU: Nepal on Tuesday reported 3,114 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 179,614.
Of the total infections, 1,247 are females and 1,867 are males.
In the last 24 hours, 1,468 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley of which 1,242 are from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 163 and 63 cases respectively.
Likewise, 3,142 people who were earlier infected with the virus were reported to have recovered in the past 24 hours as per the latest data provided by the health ministry. As of today, 141,134 individuals have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection. The recovery rate, as such, is 78.6 per cent.
Nepal’s active Covid-19 case count currently stands at 37,476.
Meanwhile, 20 more fatalities from the disease have taken the total death-toll to 1,004.
According to the health ministry, 11,166 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With this, 1,480,978 PCR tests have been carried out till date.
Currently, there are 1,277 individuals in various quarantine facilities across Nepal.
On Monday, 2,933 new cases of coronavirus infection were recorded from across the country which had taken the nationwide infection count to 176,500.
Globally, over 47 million people have contracted the virus till date while over 1.2 million deaths have been reported. Meanwhile, over 34 million people have recovered from the disease while around 12 million cases are still active.
