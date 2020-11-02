Nepal’s Covid-19 tally reaches 176,500 with 2,933 new cases on Monday

KATHMANDU: Nepal on Monday reported 2,933 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 176,500.
Of the total infections, 1,176 are females and 1,757 are males.
In the last 24 hours, 1,630 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley of which 1,329 are from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 193 and 108 cases respectively.
Likewise, 3,150 people who were earlier infected with the virus were reported to have recovered in the past 24 hours as per the latest data provided by the health ministry. As of today, 137,992 individuals have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection. The recovery rate, as such, is 78.2 per cent.
Nepal’s active Covid-19 case count currently stands at 37,524.
Meanwhile, 24 more fatalities from the disease have taken the total death-toll to 984.
According to the health ministry, 1,469,812 PCR tests have been carried out till date.
Currently, there are 2,119 individuals in various quarantine facilities across Nepal.
On Sunday, 2,824 new cases of coronavirus infection were recorded from across the country which had taken the nationwide infection count to 173,567.
Globally, over 46 million people have contracted the virus till date while over 1.02 million deaths have been reported. Meanwhile, over 31 million people have recovered from the disease while more than 11 million cases are still active.
