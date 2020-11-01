Nepal’s Covid-19 tally reaches 173,567 with 2,824 new cases on Sunday

KATHMANDU: Nepal on Sunday reported 2,824 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 173,567.
In the last 24 hours, 1,622 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley of which 1,362 are from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 164 and 96 cases respectively.
Likewise, 2,264 people who were earlier infected with the virus were reported to have recovered in the past 24 hours as per the latest data provided by the health ministry. As of today, 134,842 individuals have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection.
Nepal’s active Covid-19 case count currently stands at 37,765.
Meanwhile, 23 more fatalities from the disease have taken the total death-toll to 960.
According to the health ministry, 13,023 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With this, 1,456,366 tests have been carried out till date.
Currently, there are 2,386 individuals in various quarantine facilities across Nepal.
On Saturday, 2508 new cases of coronavirus infection were recorded from across the country which had taken the nationwide infection count to 170,743.
Globally, over 45 million people have contracted the virus till date while over 1.18 million deaths have been reported. Meanwhile, over 33 million people have recovered from the disease while more than 11 million cases are still active.
