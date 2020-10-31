Nepal’s Covid-19 tally reaches 170,743 with 2,508 new cases on Saturday

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Nepal on Saturday reported 2,508 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 170,743.

Of the total infections, 976 are females and 1,532 are males.

In the last 24 hours, 1,357 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley of which 1,113 are from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 195 and 49 cases respectively. Of the total infections in the valley — 569 are females and 788 are males. Kathmandu’s active infection count is 16,890 while that of Lalitpur and Bhaktapur are 2,303 and 1,151 respectively.

Likewise, 2,264 people who were earlier infected with the virus were reported to have recovered in the past 24 hours as per the latest data provided by the health ministry. As of today, 131,222 individuals have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection. The recovery rate, as such, is 76.9 per cent.

Nepal’s active Covid-19 case count currently stands at 38,584.

Meanwhile, 17 more fatalities from the disease have taken the total death-toll to 937.

According to the health ministry, 9,279 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With this, 1,443,343 tests have been carried out till date.

Currently, there are 2,410 individuals in various quarantine facilities across Nepal.

On Friday, 3,517 new cases of coronavirus infection were recorded from across the country which had taken the nationwide infection count to 168,235.

Globally, over 45 million people have contracted the virus till date while over 1.18 million deaths have been reported. Meanwhile, over 33 million people have recovered from the disease while more than 11 million cases are still active.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook