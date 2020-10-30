Nepal’s Covid-19 tally hits 168,235 with 3,517 new cases on Friday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal on Friday reported 3,517 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 168,235.

Of the total infections, 1,361 are females and 2,156 are males.

In the last 24 hours, 1,888 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley of which 1,508 are from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 249 and 131 cases respectively. Of the total infections in the valley — 781 are females and 1,107 are males. Kathmandu’s active infection count is 16,242 while that of Lalitpur and Bhaktapur are 2,345 and 1,165 respectively.

Likewise, 4,096 people who were earlier infected with the virus were reported to have recovered in the past 24 hours as per the latest data provided by the health ministry. As of today, 128,958 individuals have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection. The recovery rate, as such, is 76.7 per cent.

Nepal’s active Covid-19 case count currently stands at 38,357.

Meanwhile, 16 more fatalities from the disease have taken the total death-toll to 920.

According to the health ministry, 14,989 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With this, 1,434,053 tests have been carried out till date.

Currently, there are 2,666 individuals in various quarantine facilities across Nepal.

On Thursday, 2,364 new cases of coronavirus infection were recorded from across the country which had taken the nationwide infection count to 164,718.

Globally, over 45 million people have contracted the virus till date while over 1.17 million deaths have been reported. Meanwhile, nearly 33 million people have recovered from the disease while more than 10 million cases are still active.

