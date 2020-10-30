Nepal’s Covid-19 tally hits 168,235 with 3,517 new cases on Friday

KATHMANDU: Nepal on Friday reported 3,517 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 168,235.
Of the total infections, 1,361 are females and 2,156 are males.
In the last 24 hours, 1,888 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley of which 1,508 are from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 249 and 131 cases respectively. Of the total infections in the valley — 781 are females and 1,107 are males. Kathmandu’s active infection count is 16,242 while that of Lalitpur and Bhaktapur are 2,345 and 1,165 respectively.
Likewise, 4,096 people who were earlier infected with the virus were reported to have recovered in the past 24 hours as per the latest data provided by the health ministry. As of today, 128,958 individuals have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection. The recovery rate, as such, is 76.7 per cent.
Nepal’s active Covid-19 case count currently stands at 38,357.
Meanwhile, 16 more fatalities from the disease have taken the total death-toll to 920.
According to the health ministry, 14,989 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With this, 1,434,053 tests have been carried out till date.
Currently, there are 2,666 individuals in various quarantine facilities across Nepal.
On Thursday, 2,364 new cases of coronavirus infection were recorded from across the country which had taken the nationwide infection count to 164,718.
Globally, over 45 million people have contracted the virus till date while over 1.17 million deaths have been reported. Meanwhile, nearly 33 million people have recovered from the disease while more than 10 million cases are still active.
KATHMANDU: Had Covid-19 not been prevalent, people from around the world would have visited Bandipur, also known as 'Queen of Hills' in Tanahun district, during the 'Visit Nepal 2020' campaign. Nestled in the foothills, Bandipur is one of the oldest settlements of ethic Newari community. Tour Read More...
BARA: Four persons were injured in a clash between police personnel and onion smugglers in Suvarna Rural Municipality-2 of Bara district on Wednesday night. The injured teenager has been identified as Rajan Yadav (14) of Kawahigoth in Suvarna-2. Three others injured in the clash include a Sub Ins Read More...
KATHMANDU: 23-year-old rapper VTEN has made it into the headlines yet again with the police looking to detain him. The Nepal Police Headquarters has directed the Cyber Bureau to expedite action against Samir Ghising VTEN, for alleged usage of 'indecent language' in the latter's recent video. T Read More...
KATHMANDU: As the number of coronavirus deaths climbs in Nepal, workers at the only crematorium in Kathmandu designated to handle the victims have been working past midnight, their meagre wages supplemented by less than 50 US cents for each corpse. Elsewhere in a country that ranks among the Read More...
BERLIN: RB Leipzig's unbeaten run in the Bundesliga this season will be put to the test when they travel to Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday, three days after their European mauling at the hands of Manchester United. Leipzig, top of the table in the Bundesliga, suffered their worst-ever loss Read More...
LONDON: Chelsea manager Frank Lampard will speak with his players before deciding whether Jorginho remains the club's penalty taker after the Italian missed his second spot kick of the season in their 4-0 win over Russian side Krasnodar in the Champions League. Jorginho, who missed from the spot Read More...
KOCHI: When Aswathi told her parents she was a lesbian, they took her to a nun and then to a doctor who wanted to run hormone tests to make her straight - one of thousands of LGBT+ Indians subjected to conversion therapies that are now facing a possible ban. Aswathi's mother cried that her 22-yea Read More...
LONDON: A flurry of goals either side of halftime from Eddie Nketiah, Joe Willock and Nicolas Pepe gave Arsenal a comfortable 3-0 Europa League win over Irish side Dundalk on Thursday that puts them top of their group after two games. The 2019 League of Ireland champions defended bravel Read More...