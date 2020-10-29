Nepal’s Covid-19 tally reaches 164,718 with 2,364 new cases on Thursday

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Nepal on Thursday reported 2,364 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 164,718.

Of the total infections, 984 are females and 1,380 are males.

In the last 24 hours, 1,338 cases surfaced in Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 180 and 97 cases respectively. Of the total infections in the valley â€” 704 are females and 911 are males. Kathmanduâ€™s active infection count is 16,521 while that of Lalitpur and Bhaktapur are 2,470 and 1,075Â respectively.

Likewise, 3,038 people who were earlier infected with the virus were reported to have recovered in the past 24 hours as per the latest data provided by the health ministry. As of today, 124,862 individuals have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection. The recovery rate, as such, is 75.8 per cent.

Nepalâ€™s active Covid-19 case count currently stands at 38,952.

Meanwhile, seventeen more fatalities from the disease have taken the total death-toll to 904.

According to the health ministry, 9,769 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With this, 1,419,064 tests have been carried out till date. It is to be noted that minimal PCR tests are being conducted in the last few days as testings has stopped at most of the labs due to ongoing Dashain festival.

Currently, there are 2,689 individuals in various quarantine facilities across Nepal.

On Wednesday, 1,954 new cases of coronavirus infection were recorded from across the country which had taken the nationwide infection count to 162,354.

Globally, over 44 million people have contracted the virus till date while over 1.17 million deaths have been reported. Over 30 million people have recovered from the disease while more than 10 million cases are still active.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook