1,954 infections added Wednesday, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally stands at 162,354

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Nepal on Wednesday reported 1,954 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 162,354.

Of the total infections, 843 were detected in Kathmandu valley alone — 368 females and 475 males. In the last 24 hours, 696 cases surfaced in Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 118 and 29 cases respectively. Kathmandu’s active infection count is 16,201 while that of Lalitpur and Bhaktapur are 2,398 and 1,079 respectively.

Likewise, 2,981 people who were earlier infected with the virus were reported to have recovered in the past 24 hours as per the latest data provided by the health ministry. As of today, 121,824 individuals have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection. The recovery rate, as such, is 75 per cent.

Nepal’s active Covid-19 case count currently stands at 39,643. Of these, 7,709 patients are in institutional isolation while 31,934 are in home isolation.

Meanwhile, 11 more fatalities from the disease have taken the total death-toll to 887.

According to the health ministry, 8,248 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With this, 1,409,295 tests have been carried out till date. It is to be noted that minimal PCR tests are being conducted in the last few days as testings has stopped at most of the labs due to ongoing Dashain festival.

Currently, there are 2,889 individuals in various quarantine facilities across Nepal.

On Tuesday, 570 new cases of coronavirus infection were recorded from across the country which had taken the nationwide infection count to 160,400.

Globally, over 43 million people have contracted the virus till date while over 1.16 million deaths have been reported. Over 32 million people have recovered from the disease while more than 10 million cases are still active.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook