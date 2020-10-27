570 infections added Tuesday, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally stands at 160,400

KATHMANDU: Nepal on Tuesday reported 570 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 160,400.
Of the total infections, 252 were detected in Kathmandu valley alone — 97 females and 155 males. In the last 24 hours, 225 cases surfaced in Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 23 and four cases respectively.
Kathmandu’s active infection count is 16,958 while that of Lalitpur and Bhaktapur are 2,434 and 1,194 respectively.
Likewise, 3,168 people who were earlier infected with the virus were reported to have recovered in the past 24 hours as per the latest data provided by the health ministry. As of today, 118,843 individuals have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection. The recovery rate, as such, is 74.1 per cent.
Nepal’s active Covid-19 case count currently stands at 40,681.
Meanwhile, 14 more fatalities from the disease have taken the total death-toll to 876.
According to the health ministry, 2,725 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With this, 1,400,694 tests have been carried out till date. It is to be noted that minimal PCR tests are being conducted in the last few days as testings has stopped at most of the labs due to ongoing Dashain festival.
Currently, there are 2,932 individuals in various quarantine facilities across Nepal.
Globally, over 43 million people have contracted the virus till date while 1.16 million deaths have been reported. Almost 32 million people have recovered from the disease while more than 10 million cases are still active.
