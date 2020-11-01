23 fatalities reported today, death toll reaches 960

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal on Sunday reported 23 more fatalities, the second highest single day deaths so far, from across various parts of the country.

The newly added fatalities have pushed the nationwide death toll to 960.

2824 fresh infections as reported today took the nationwide coronavirus cases’ count to 173,567.

Over 1.2 million deaths from the disease has been reported worldwide while the global case tally is recorded at over 46 million.

