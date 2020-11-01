Nepal | November 01, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Nepal > 23 fatalities reported today, death toll reaches 960

23 fatalities reported today, death toll reaches 960

Published: November 01, 2020 5:53 pm On: Nepal
THT Online
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Sunday reported 23 more fatalities, the second highest single day deaths so far, from across various parts of the country.

The newly added fatalities have pushed the nationwide death toll to 960.

2824 fresh infections as reported today took the nationwide coronavirus cases’ count to 173,567.

Over 1.2 million deaths from the disease has been reported worldwide while the global case tally is recorded at over 46 million.

