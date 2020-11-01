Kathmandu valley records 1,622 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: As many as 1,622 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of the Kathmandu Valley on Sunday.

Of the total new cases in the last 24 hours 1,362 are from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 164 and 96 cases respectively.

The number of active cases reported in the capital is 17,949. Likewise, Bhaktapur has 1,456 live infections and the number of same in Lalitpur is 2,893.

Meanwhile, 23 more fatalities from the disease have taken the total death-toll to 960 in the country.

