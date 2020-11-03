Kathmandu valley records 1,468 additional Covid-19 cases on Tuesday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: A total of 1,468 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Tuesday.

Among the newly infected, 649 are females while 819 are males.

Likewise, in the last 24 hours, 1,242 cases were recorded from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 163 and 63 cases respectively.

The number of active cases in Kathmandu is 15,863. Similarly, Lalitpur has 2,264 live infections while Bhaktapur has 1,019 active cases.

Meanwhile, 20 more fatalities from the disease have taken the total death-toll to 1,004 in the country.

Today, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 179,614 with 3,114 new cases.

