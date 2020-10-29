Covid-19 infected woman passes away in Pokhara

POKHARA: A Covid-19 infected person died while undergoing treatment at the Pokhara Academy of Health Sciences on Wednesday night.
The 36-year-old woman of Pokhara Metropolitan City-13 who was receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Covid-19 Treatment Centre in the Academy passed away at 11:00 pm yesterday, informed Dr Arjun Acharya, Director of the Academy.
The deceased was admitted to the hospital on October 21.
With this latest fatality, the number of Covid-19 related fatalities in Gandaki Province has reached 71.
