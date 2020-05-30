Nepal | May 30, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Nepal > COVID-19 lockdown extended until June 14; flights suspended till June 30

COVID-19 lockdown extended until June 14; flights suspended till June 30

Published: May 30, 2020
THT Online
KATHMANDU: The Cabinet meeting held on Saturday has decided to extend the COVID-19 lockdown until June 14 in the wake of increasing number of infections in the country.

Furthermore, it has also been learnt that the Nepali Army will be mobilised in highly affected and required areas to effectively implement the lockdown.

A meeting of the national security council had taken place prior to the meeting of the council of ministers.

The prior imposed nationwide lockdown, decreed to curtail the potential spread of of the COVID-19 contagion, was to mature on June 2.

Furthermore, all domestic and international flights have been suspended till June 30.

