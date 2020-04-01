COVID-19 sample tests begin from all 7 Provinces

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: All seven provinces have started COVID-19 sample testing after receiving Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) machines on Tuesday.

The BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) which had begun the test since Monday, has already tested 12 samples of COVID-19, said Vice-Chancellor of the hospital Guru Khanal.

Similarly, Director at Gandaki State Health Secretariat Binod Bindu Sharma informed they have conducted tests for three throat swabs, of which two were found negative for COVID-19. Result of the third one is yet to come.

Province 5 government is preparing to build a temporary coronavirus hospital along with a lab facility at the Dang-based Rapti Academy of Health Sciences (RAHS).

According to COVID-19 laboratory management committee’s Pushparaj Khanal, preparations to begin test are ongoing at Janakpur for Province 2, at Dhangadhi for Sudurpaschim Province, and at Surkhet for Karnali Province from this evening.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) has already mobilised the necessary human resource for the operation of the laboratory.

Although 12 samples are tested at most in a day, with the upgradation of the laboratory in all seven States, tests as many as 1,000 per day is attainable, says Khanal.

