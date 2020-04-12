Laxmi Gautam

PANCHTHAR: Frontline workers, along with corona testing kits, have reached Panchthar to conduct Covid 19 tests at local levels, to speed up the results.

Health workers and staffers, who came with a total of 200 kits along with other necessary equipments, have already conducted tests in Falgunand Rural Muncipality and Fidim Rural Municipality in the district.

According to provincial assembly member Sita Thebe, a total of 200 people have currently been placed in quarantine facilities across eight local levels of the district. “Health workers have been mobilised by Province 1 govt to carry out tests on all migrant workers and returnees from foreign countries,” added Thebe.

In the first phase, tests will be conducted on the quarantined individuals to prevent possible virus-spread in the district. “Tests on all the recent returnees will be done next. Also, health professionals are expected to wrap up all tests within two days”, informed Thebe.

Meanwhile, swab samples of COVID-19 patients have been sent to BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences, Dharan for lab-test.

(Translated by Madhavi Marasini)

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook