COVID-19 Update: 629 new cases, 114 recoveries, no deaths today

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

As of today, 193,194 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 283,696 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out, wherein 6,828 PCR and 12,112 RDT tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 78,639 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 8,366 people are in isolation.

629 new cases of the coronavirus infection were recorded on Wednesday, taking the national tally to 10,728. Of the newly infected, 519 are males and 110 females.

One person has been added to the red zone based on self-evaluated entries of health status, taking the total number of people in red zone to 509.

No coronavirus related death was reported today. The COVID-19 death toll in the country stands at 24.

114 persons earlier diagnosed with the contagion, admitted at various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry. With these recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 2,338.

Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam urged all parents to pay attention to the mental health of their children during the COVID-19 lockdown that has also led to the closure of educational institutions.

