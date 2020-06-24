COVID-19 Update: 629 new cases, 114 recoveries, no deaths today

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
As of today, 193,194 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 283,696 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out, wherein 6,828 PCR and 12,112 RDT tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 78,639 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 8,366 people are in isolation.
629 new cases of the coronavirus infection were recorded on Wednesday, taking the national tally to 10,728. Of the newly infected, 519 are males and 110 females.
READ ALSO: 629 new cases reported on Wednesday, Nepal’s coronavirus tally hits 10,728
One person has been added to the red zone based on self-evaluated entries of health status, taking the total number of people in red zone to 509.
No coronavirus related death was reported today. The COVID-19 death toll in the country stands at 24.
114 persons earlier diagnosed with the contagion, admitted at various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry. With these recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 2,338.
Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam urged all parents to pay attention to the mental health of their children during the COVID-19 lockdown that has also led to the closure of educational institutions.
As of today, the country has witnessed 10,728 cases of the coronavirus infection while 2,338 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, twenty-four COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.
BANDIPUR: Following the detection of coronavirus infection in a health worker and security personnel deputed in Bandipur Rural Municipality, the local government today decided to seal the area for a week to contain the spread of the contagion. "As eight persons staying in quarantine, one heal Read More...
There are news reports about dangerous Chinese activities in Mount Everest region, capturing of 33 hectares of Nepali land by China in Humla, Rasuwa, Sankhuwasabha and Sindhupalchowk districts, capturing of Rui village in Gorkha: NC leader Bimalendra Kumar Nidhi KATHMANDU, JUNE 23 While the Prim Read More...
BARCELONA: Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic scored his first goal of the season to give his side a 1-0 win at home to Athletic Bilbao on Tuesday, averting a second successive draw which would have further dented the champions' La Liga title defence. Barca had slipped off the top of the tab Read More...
LONDON: West Ham United's hopes of avoiding relegation suffered a cruel blow as an own goal by midfielder Tomas Soucek and Harry Kane's first goal since December condemned them to a 2-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday. The visitors were fortunate just before halftime when VAR ru Read More...
Kathmandu, June 23 Lawmakers have urged the government to expand the scale of polymerase chain reaction tests for COVID-19 across the country with special focus on vulnerable groups. Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the House of Representatives today, lawmakers also called on the governme Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 23 The Supreme Court has issued an interim order, asking the government not to implement a provision of National Testing Guidelines for COVID-19 that allows people to leave quarantines after 14 days without undergoing polymerase chain reaction test if they are asymptomatic. A d Read More...
Kathmandu, June 23 The number of people using contraceptives has dropped nationwide since the coronavirus pandemic began in the country in January. With repeated extensions of the lockdown, the rate of contraceptive use has been falling. Modern methods of family planning include male an Read More...
Kathmandu, June 23 The United Nations Country Team in Nepal together with more than 30 national and international organisations today collectively launched #SpreadLove Campaign, calling for an end to stigma and discrimination against people amidst the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the country. It Read More...