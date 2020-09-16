COVID contact tracing effective in Kavre

RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI

KAVREPALANCHOWK, SEPTEMBER 15

The Infection Rate Reduction data shows that contact tracing campaign to control COVID-19 has become effective in Kavre.

The COVID-19 Prevention and Control Command Post and District Risk Management Centre said the expected achievement was made in coronavirus control in Kavrepalanchowk due to contact tracing.

Of the total infected people in the district, 70.59 per cent have returned home after recovery. The CPCCD and DRMC have been carrying out activities to improve the health of virus infected people.

Member secretary of the CPCCD and Chief of District Health Office Dr Narendra Jha said, “We plan to continue the campaign by emphasising on effectiveness of contact tracing to control coronavirus infection.” He added that a team of doctors at Dhulikhel Hospital had prepared guideline for contact tracing.

“Contact tracing has now been made main basis for controlling coronavirus across the nation,” he said. Dr Jha claimed that the condition of coronavirus infected people in Kavre, recovery rate and role of health workers have made contact tracing the main basis of prevention and control of coronavirus. Two teams at urban areas and one in the rural municipality have been deputed for contact tracing in the district.

