COVID isolation sites empty

DHADING, DECEMBER 3

The isolation centres established by the local levels have emptied after COVID infected persons started living in home isolation, in Dhading.

The suspects found home isolation more comfortable than government set up isolation sites. The temporary COVID Hospital and isolation centres established in Agriculture Knowledge Centre has been wearing a deserted look for some days and the same with the isolation centre in Dhadingbesi.

No new patient has reached the hospital for treatment.

According to Dhading Health Office, 1,426 coronavirus infected people were found in Dhading till last evening. Of the infected, 1,284 have recovered.

