COVID isolation sites empty

DHADING, DECEMBER 3
The isolation centres established by the local levels have emptied after COVID infected persons started living in home isolation, in Dhading.
The suspects found home isolation more comfortable than government set up isolation sites. The temporary COVID Hospital and isolation centres established in Agriculture Knowledge Centre has been wearing a deserted look for some days and the same with the isolation centre in Dhadingbesi.
No new patient has reached the hospital for treatment.
According to Dhading Health Office, 1,426 coronavirus infected people were found in Dhading till last evening. Of the infected, 1,284 have recovered.
Feature Image: File
A version of this article appears in print on December 04, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU: Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba today said that NC always respects the courage and crucial contributions made by people with disabilities in Nepal’s democratic movements. In a message extended on International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Deuba called for the p Read More...
GAIGHAT: A forest security personnel died in a freak accident as a the barrel of a gun he found in the forest exploded in Udayapur district, on Wednesday night. Information officer Jageshwar Sah at District Forest Office, Udayapur identified the deceased as Lekhnath Bastola of Duhabi Municipality Read More...
CHITWAN: Government is set to conduct the long-awaited rhino census in Chitwan, Parsa, Bardiya and Shukla Phanta national parks. It had been planned to conduct rhino census in 2018 after a large number of rhinos were swept away by the flood and many others died in natural disasters in 2017. H Read More...
BIRATNAGAR: District hospitals in Province 1 have initiated to provide free tests for cervical cancer screening starting Wednesday. The hospitals would conduct tests for cervical cancer through LBC technology. According to Chief of Province Public Health Laboratory, Dr Jayebendra Yad Read More...
KATHMANDU: The International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPWD) is being observed worldwide today. The theme for this year is 'Building Back Better: toward a disability-inclusive, accessible and sustainable post COVID-19 World by, for and with persons with disabilities'. The Day was proc Read More...
Last week I went to the doctor for a checkup. I found her sweet and nice. But I was shocked when she asked me a question related to my gender. We mostly see girls have long hair and boys have short. We also see girls wear shades of pink and purple while boys wear shades of green, black and blue Read More...
KATHMANDU: The per tola price of gold has increased by Rs 1,600 in the domestic market today. According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers Association, the price of hallmark gold has been determined at Rs 92,600 per tola (11.66 grams) today while it was Rs 91,600 per tola on Wedne Read More...
KATHMANDU: The countrywide Covid-19 tally has advanced to 237,589 as 1,343 additional infections emerged on Thursday. Of the total cases, 534 are females while 809 are males. In the last 24 hours, 561 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley of which 455 are from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur an Read More...