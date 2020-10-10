COVID Patient dies in Jhapa

JHAPA: A COVID patient aged 52, from Jhapa’s Damak died on Friday. The man infected with COVID-19, died while undergoing treatment at Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences. He had tested positive for the virus on October 4.
With this, the death toll from COVID-19 has reached three in Damak alone. According to the District Health Office, Jhapa, 29 people including four females tested positive for the virus in the district on Friday.
A version of this article appears in print on October 10, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
