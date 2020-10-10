Nepal | October 10, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Nepal > COVID Patient dies in Jhapa

COVID Patient dies in Jhapa

Published: October 10, 2020 9:58 am On: Nepal
Himalayan News Service
Share Now:

JHAPA: A COVID patient aged 52, from Jhapa’s Damak died on Friday. The man infected with COVID-19, died while undergoing treatment at Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences. He had tested positive for the virus on October 4.

With this, the death toll from COVID-19 has reached three in Damak alone. According to the District Health Office, Jhapa, 29 people including four females tested positive for the virus in the district on Friday.

A version of this article appears in print on October 10, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

More from The Himalayan Times:

Geta Medical College should start services soon: Kailali NSU

DHANGADHI: A group of students from Nepal Student Union, the student wing of the main opposition Nepali Congress, today staged demonstration and demanded operation of the Geta Medical College at Godavari Municipliaty-5, in Kailali district. Demanding immediate operation of the both the colleg Read More...

Harry, Meghan, team with Malala Yousafzai on girls' rights

LONDON: Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are joining activist Malala Yousafzai in a video chat about the challenges girls face in accessing education amid the coronavirus pandemic. The couple’s conversation with the 23-year-old education campaigner will be released on the Malala Fund’s YouTu Read More...

JPMorgan puts $30B toward fixing banking's 'systemic racism'

CHARLOTTE: JPMorgan Chase said Thursday it will extend billions in loans to Black and Latino homebuyers and small business owners in an expanded effort toward fixing what the bank calls “systemic racism” in the country’s economic system. The New York bank said it is committing $30 billion o Read More...

Brazil strains at quarantine as virus cases pass 5 million

RIO DE JANEIRO: Dozens of people converged on the cobblestone streets of downtown Rio de Janeiro for its traditional Pedra do Sal samba party — the first since the pandemic began — and it seemed Brazil was returning to normal. Among those dancing Monday were Luana Jatobá and two friends, Read More...

Dr KC’s supporters demonstrate in Birgunj

BIRGUNJ, OCTOBER 8 Local civil society leaders staged a demonstration in Birgunj today urging the government to save the life of Prof Dr Govinda KC, who has launched his 19th round of fast-unto-death hunger strike demanding reforms in medical education and the health sector. Doctors, right Read More...

Isolation facilities inadequate in Jhapa’s Damak Municipality

JHAPA, OCTOBER 8 Coronavirus infections are increasing in Damak Municipality of Jhapa of late. A total of 189 people have tested positive for the virus at the municipality so far. Out of 189 coronavirus cases, 155 have returned home after recovery. A coronavirus infected woman lost her life Read More...

COVID-19 infection up in Dhangadi

DHANGADI, OCTOBER 8 The coronavirus infection has spread among security personnel in Dhangadi. Nepal Police, Armed Police Force and Nepali Army personnel in the barracks have tested positive for the virus. Kailali District Police Office has become a hotspot of the infection of late. As many Read More...

THT logo

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to address Nepalis

ITAHARI, OCTOBER 8 Professor Muhammad Yunus, a great social entrepreneur of Bangladesh, founder of Grameen Bank and the Nobel Peace Prize recipient of 2006, is scheduled to address Nepali audience on October 12 from 3:45pm to 5:15pm. Prof Yunus will be delivering his influential key note in a Read More...

© 2020 The Himalayan Times