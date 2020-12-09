CPN cadres abduct, kill school principal

DHARAN, DECEMBER 8
Cadres of the Netra Bikram Chand-led Communist Party of Nepal today killed a school principal after abducting him from Miklajung Rural Municipality, Morang.
The body of 54-year-old Rajendra Shrestha, principal of Saraswoti Preliminary School in Miklajung, was found in a forest, a kilometre from his home, after he was abducted by fourfive persons this morning.
“His throat was slit and hands were tied behind his back. Post-mortem will yield more information,” said Deputy Inspector General Ishworbabu Karki of Province 1 Police Office, Biratnagar.
Police earlier thought Shrestha was shot dead as locals heard a gunshot fired in the forest. But when they visited the murder site they saw Shrestha’s throat was slit.
Morang police chief Superintendent of Police Santosh Khadka said police was tipped off that four to five persons abducted Shrestha from his home at around 7:00am. An hour or so later, locals heard a gunshot fired in the forest.
“Police teams from the province police office and district police office are investigating the incident.
The body has been sent to BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences for post-mortem,” Khadka said.
Pratap, Mechi-Koshi bureau incharge of CPN, has taken responsibility for Shrestha’s murder.
He accused Shrestha of spying against the outfit, leading to the arrest of its cadres after police increased vigil in the village.
A version of this article appears in print on December 09, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
