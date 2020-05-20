Crimson Hospital in Rupandehi refutes rumour of third COVID-19 death

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Rupandehi-based Crimson Hospital has refuted the rumour that a COVID-19 infected person from Gulmi had died while receiving treatment at the hospital.

Issuing a press release, the hospital on Wednesday said that the 41-year-old male from Madane Rural Municipality-6 of Gulmi district was admitted for the treatment of Sepsis with MODS (Multi-Organ Dysfunction Syndrome).

During the treatment, his swab sample was collected and sent to the Provincial Public Health Laboratory for screening of coronavirus through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method on May 15, which came out positive on May 18.

However, the claims of him dying during treatment has been floating around in various media outlets and social media, which are false, states the hospital while urging all to refrain from believing such a rumour.

The person is receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) under ventilator support and is in critical condition, informed the hospital.

Meanwhile, THT’s regional correspondent, Krishna Prasad Dhakal also informed that the patient’s brother-in-law also denied the claims and said the patient is receiving treatment at the ICU of the health facility. Furthermore, according to Dhakal, the Provincial Health Directorate of Province 5 also stated that news of the patient’s death was only a rumour and they had received no such information.

