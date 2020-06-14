Cross-border small arms trade posing security threat in Tarai

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Sarlahi, June 13

Trafficking of small and light weapons has posed security threats in Tarai districts including Sarlahi, which share the border with India. Such weapons are easily available in markets along the border areas and they are used in criminal activities.

District Police Office, Sarlahi’s Chief and Superintendent of Police Bishwamani Pokhrel said groups of Indians and Nepalis enter the district possessing illegal arms, resulting in criminal activities in the Tarai regions.

Trading of arms have been taking place due to the open border, according to Pokhrel. ‘’We are strictly monitoring the border area, but smugglers find some leeway to conduct their business.’’ Illegal arms are openly sold in the Indian markets along the border area which increases security threat to the people in both countries.

The issue has been raised frequently at the border security meetings of officials representing both the countries.

Indian security officials are said to have expressed commitment to control the cross-border supply of illegal arms.

