Cross-border small arms trade posing security threat in Tarai

Sarlahi, June 13
Trafficking of small and light weapons has posed security threats in Tarai districts including Sarlahi, which share the border with India. Such weapons are easily available in markets along the border areas and they are used in criminal activities.
District Police Office, Sarlahi’s Chief and Superintendent of Police Bishwamani Pokhrel said groups of Indians and Nepalis enter the district possessing illegal arms, resulting in criminal activities in the Tarai regions.
Trading of arms have been taking place due to the open border, according to Pokhrel. ‘’We are strictly monitoring the border area, but smugglers find some leeway to conduct their business.’’ Illegal arms are openly sold in the Indian markets along the border area which increases security threat to the people in both countries.
The issue has been raised frequently at the border security meetings of officials representing both the countries.
Indian security officials are said to have expressed commitment to control the cross-border supply of illegal arms.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 14, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
DHANGADI, JUNE 12 After a week’s journey, Dipak Chaudhary of Dhangadi Sub-metropolitan City-18, Kailali, entered Nepal through Trinagar entry point today. Chaudhary, who worked in a steam company in the Indian state of Maharastra, had completed 21-day quarantine at the company he worked for Read More...
BAJURA, JUNE 12 District Ayurveda Health Centre, Bajura, has been providing free yoga classes and medicine for the people in quarantine facilities in two local levels. “Besides providing free medicine, we teach yoga postures and other measures to help quarantined people stay mentally healthy Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 12 More than 10,000 people stranded in the country due to travel restrictions have been repatriated during the lockdown. According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), a total of 10,423 nationals from different countries stranded in Nepal departed for their respecti Read More...
Korean pop music began taking its own unique form and shape by 1990s, heavily influenced by American and European pop music styles, especially hip-hop, rap, rock and jazz. K-pop has revolutionised since producing the most prominent K-pop stars and chart-topping numbers making it one of the most succ Read More...
KATHMANDU: BTS were part of a star-studded ceremony ‘Dear Class Of 2020’ hosted by YouTube on June 7 to celebrate the graduating class of 2020 that had the likes of Beyonce, Lady Gaga as well as former US president Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, delivering messages. One of the most awai Read More...
The Oscars are implementing some big changes, including a set number of best picture nominees and to-be-determined representation and inclusion standards for eligibility. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Friday that there will be 10 best picture nominees beginning with th Read More...
NEW YORK: An angry and emotional Dave Chappelle spoke on the killing of George Floyd in a surprise Netflix special, saying America was being punished for its mistreatment of black men. “I don’t mean to get heavy but we got to say something,” said Chappelle, who added that America is endurin Read More...
KATHMANDU: Police have arrested at least 10 persons including seven foreigners from the premises of Maitighar Mandal this morning. The detainees include one Australian, one Canadian, three Chinese, two American nationals, and three Nepalis. Meanwhile, all the detainees have been kept in an op Read More...