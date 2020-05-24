Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Share Now:











BANKE: The District Administration Office, Banke, has imposed curfew at Narainapur area from 8:00 pm.

Chief District Officer (CDO) Kumar Bahadur Khadka said that the curfew order would be effective until another notice is issued.

The district security committee has also decided to mobilise a joint security team comprising of Nepal Army, Armed Police Force, Nepal and Nepal Police. The area has been identified as one of the hotspots of coronavirus transmission.

According to Chairman of Narainapur Rural Municipality Istiyak Ahamad, the curfew order was imposed to thwart any untoward incident in the area.

A total of 114 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the rural municipality.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook