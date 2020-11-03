Dalai Lama extends condolence on Tengboche Rinpoche’s passing

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Dalai Lama on Monday expressed his condolence on the passing of Tengboche Rinpoche in Namche Bazaar recently at the age of 86.

Issuing a press release yesterday, Dalai Lama offered prayers and expressed condolence to the Sangha Community and followers of Rinpoche.

In the statement, the spiritual leader remembered a meeting with Rinpoche in Sikkim and said that Rinpoche’s humility and genuine dedication to the service of others was an example of how to live a meaningful life.

Although Rinpoche primarily followed the Nyingma Tradition during the years he studied in Tibet, in his youth, Tengboche Rinpoche received teachings from Lamas belonging to all traditions, the statement reads while adding that after returning to Tengboche in 1957, and taking up the role of abbot, he encouraged the monks in his care not only to study and practise, but to engage with the local community.

Similarly, Dalai Lama also commended the Rinpoche’s initiative to plant trees in Khumbu Valley and his consistent advice to the region’s residents to take care of the environment.

“I understand that more than fifteen years ago he warned that over-exploiting nature’s resources put the local water supply at risk,” he said in the statement.

“Over the years, several mountaineers who took part in expeditions to Mount Everest have told me how much they valued Tengboche Rinpoche’s advice when they visited him on their way to the peak. I am gratified to know that when Tengboche Monastery burned down in 1989, many of them lent their support to his efforts to reconstruct the buildings.”

Additionally, Dalai Lama urges all to cultivate the quiet, steady warm heartedness Rinpoche so vividly exemplified as the best tribute to him.

