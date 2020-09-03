Dalits intensify stir against killings

Rautahat, September 2
The Niranjan Ram and Bijaya Ram Murder Joint Struggle Committee has decided to intensify its agitation accusing the government of not being serious about its demands.
The decision to step up its agitation was made public at a press conference organised by the committee in Garuda, Rautahat, today.
After Niranjan Ram of Jigadiya, Garuda Municipality, was murdered with his throat slit on August 15, police had arrested seven persons in connection with the murder.
Claiming that Bijaya Ram, who was among the seven persons arrested, died due to extreme torture meted out to him in police custody, the committee has been staging protest in Garuda for the past few days demanding that the persons involved in the murder of both the Dalit youths be brought to book.
As per the declared protest programmes, a rally will be staged in the district headquarters Gaur and the District Administration Office will be picketed tomorrow. On the next day, a stick and broom demonstration will be held in Garuda and Garuda Area Police Office of will be gheraoed.
“Similarly, from Saturday to Monday too, there will be rallies at different places, including in the provincial capital, Janakpur, and picketing of the Office of the Chief Minister on Monday,” said the struggle committee’s Sonelal Ram, while addressing the press conference. In addition to the ongoing fast-unto-death in front of the area police office, the agitation won’t stop until their demands are met.
Meanwhile, as the health condition of one of the protesters has worsened, he has been kept under the supervision of doctors.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 3, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
