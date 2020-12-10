Daughter thrashes drunk father in Udayapur, killing him on the spot

UDAYAPUR: A person died on the spot after being thrashed by his daughter in Limchungbung Rural Municipality-2 of Udayapur district on Wednesday night.
The deceased has been identified as Netra Magar (55) of Tamlichha, informed police.
According to police, Anita (28) thrashed her father when she saw him, drunk, fighting with her mother. Netra Magar died on the spot after the assault, informed Bodh Bahadur Thapa Magar, member of office of the Limchungbung-2.
Police have detained both wife and daughter of the deceased and are investigating into the case, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Bhim Bahadur Dahal, Chief of District Police Office.
Meanwhile, the dead body has been brought to the District Hospital, Udayapur for postmortem, police added.
PARIS: A coronavirus outbreak detected last month on a mink farm in France did not involve a mutated strain of the virus, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday. Denmark's discovery of a variant form of the novel coronavirus that passed from humans to mink and back to humans led the country Read More...
India captain Virat Kohli is impressed with how well T Natarajan has coped with the pressure in Australia on his first international tour and says the left-arm seamer could be a real weapon at next year's Twenty20 World Cup on home soil. The 29-year-old emerged as a reliable death-bowlin Read More...
NEW DELHI: India's government will consider amending reforms that have sparked protests by farmers fearing the end of guaranteed crop prices but it will not abandon the plan, a government official said on Wednesday. Farmers have been demonstrating for two weeks against the deregulation th Read More...
GHAIGHAT: Udayapur Police have arrested a person on the charge of raping an 11-year-old girl in Belaka Municipality-9 of Udayapur district. According to the police, 63-year-old Surya Pokhrel has been arrested for raping the girl in a public toilet of the city hall in Rampur Thoksila, on Monday af Read More...
DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates said Wednesday a Chinese coronavirus vaccine tested in the federation of sheikhdoms is 86% effective, in a statement that provided few details but marked the first public release of information on the efficacy of the shot. The UAE, home to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, cond Read More...
DOLPA: Livestock Insurance Programme has been implemented to save a rare species, snow leopard, in Doti. It has been implemented at the settlements located near Shey-Phoksundo National Park and buffer zone for the first time, targeting the farmers involved in animal husbandry. According to the Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Wednesday reported 1,056 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 244,433. Of the new cases, 386 are females while 670 are males. In the last 24 hours, 507 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley. Likew Read More...
KATHMANDU: Fourteen more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,651. Meanwhile, 1,056 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide Covid-19 case count to 244,433. More than 68 million people have been repor Read More...