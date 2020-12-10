Daughter thrashes drunk father in Udayapur, killing him on the spot

Shyam Rai

UDAYAPUR: A person died on the spot after being thrashed by his daughter in Limchungbung Rural Municipality-2 of Udayapur district on Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Netra Magar (55) of Tamlichha, informed police.

According to police, Anita (28) thrashed her father when she saw him, drunk, fighting with her mother. Netra Magar died on the spot after the assault, informed Bodh Bahadur Thapa Magar, member of office of the Limchungbung-2.

Police have detained both wife and daughter of the deceased and are investigating into the case, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Bhim Bahadur Dahal, Chief of District Police Office.

Meanwhile, the dead body has been brought to the District Hospital, Udayapur for postmortem, police added.

