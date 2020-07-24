Dearth of health service, food crunch takes toll

Jajarkot, July 23
Two pregnant women died last week for want of medical treatment in Jajarkot. Similarly, a person died of hunger and another one lost life after falling from a cliff.
Dalbir Sarki from Sarkitol of Barekot in the district was displaced after his house was buried under landslide debris on July 9. He later starved to death, according to ward secretary Dambar Pun.
Similarly, Man Kumari Pariyar, 21, from Suwakot of Barekot Rural Municipality died five hours after giving birth to a child. Health Post Chief at Sepukhola, ANM Mira Shahi, said Pariyar’s health condition was normal during delivery, but she succumbed to severe aches and high blood pressure. The newborn’s health is, however, normal.
Singa Puri, 34, from Junichande Rural Municipality died of excessive bleeding immediately after giving birth to a child. Singa’s neighbour Ratna Puri said she died for want of essential health service during delivery.
“No one was available at her home to fetch a health worker from the far away health post.”
Meanwhile, another pregnant woman Parbati Oli, 26, from Nalgadh Municipality has been taken to Surkhet Province Hospital by Nepali Army helicopter after she fell.
Chief District Officer Janak Raj Panta said although she was airlifted for safety, she lost the child in the womb.
Likewise, Naine Damai from Kushe Rural Municipality who broke both legs by falling off a cliff was taken to Nepalgunj for treatment, while another 54-year-old Sarki Damai, 54, who had fallen together with Naine died in the course of treatment.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 24, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
